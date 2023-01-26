Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jessie Lemonier passes away at 25

Former Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions edge rusher Jessie Lemonier has passed away at the age of 25.

At this time there was no cause of death given.

The Detroit Lions released a statement: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier, Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lemonier was expecting a baby with his girlfriend per his agent, Drew Smith.

Lemonier was with the Arizona Cardinals this past offseason and was released in August during preseason, where he recorded one sack for the team.

Prior to his time with the Cardinals, Lemonier appeared in 13 games in two seasons with the Chargers and Lions and recorded 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss in his career.

Lemonier was an undrafted free agent out of Liberty in 2020.