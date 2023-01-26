Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich as new head coach

The first domino has fallen in the 2023 NFL coaching carousel, as the Carolina Panthers today have hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to be their new head coach.

From Cat Scratch Reader:

Reich had spent the last four-and-a-half seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts prior to being let go in the middle of last season. He amassed a 40-33-1 record with the Colts and finished over .500 in three of his four full seasons. He battled quarterback turnover throughout the duration of his tenure but was generally able to lead above average offenses and above average teams.

Reich had interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals job but was low on the list of potential coaches per most oddsmakers, and now he has taken one of the jobs.

Reich beat out interim head coach and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks for the job, but it always seemed like an uphill battle for Wilks, as seven of the nine candidates were offensive coaches.

That is one name off the list, now who is next?