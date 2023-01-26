 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dan Quinn is heading back to be the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

By Seth Cox
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals coaching choices are starting to narrow as Frank Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers earlier today, and now one of the hotter candidates in the league Dan Quinn has informed teams he is returning to Dallas to remain the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

With the return to Dallas, that leaves Brian Flores as the favorite and a resurging Sean Payton as the second best odds to become the next Arizona Cardinals head coach.

From there, we know the other candidates who have interviewed:

Vance Joseph
Ejiro Evero
Aaron Glenn

So that leaves only DeMeco Ryans and Jonathan Gannon as potential coaching candidates who have not interviewed yet for the Arizona Cardinals position.

Quinn backing out takes an experienced name off the list, leaving now only Payton, Flores and Joseph as previous head coaches while the rest would be first timers.

The other interesting thing, Payton is the only offensive based head coaching candidate.

We shall see how this all shakes out soon.

