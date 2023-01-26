Dan Quinn is heading back to be the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals coaching choices are starting to narrow as Frank Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers earlier today, and now one of the hotter candidates in the league Dan Quinn has informed teams he is returning to Dallas to remain the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources.



Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

With the return to Dallas, that leaves Brian Flores as the favorite and a resurging Sean Payton as the second best odds to become the next Arizona Cardinals head coach.

From there, we know the other candidates who have interviewed:

Vance Joseph

Ejiro Evero

Aaron Glenn

So that leaves only DeMeco Ryans and Jonathan Gannon as potential coaching candidates who have not interviewed yet for the Arizona Cardinals position.

Quinn backing out takes an experienced name off the list, leaving now only Payton, Flores and Joseph as previous head coaches while the rest would be first timers.

The other interesting thing, Payton is the only offensive based head coaching candidate.

We shall see how this all shakes out soon.