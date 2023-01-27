2023 NFL Draft: NFLPA, Shrine and Senior Bowl circuit quarterbacks could have a place in Arizona

It is All Star game time in college football and the quarterbacks are always the main attraction.

Quarterbacks, quarterbacks, and more quarterbacks!

Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is the first of the Big Three college all-star games. Justin and I take a look at the 2023 NFL Draft QB prospects set to play in that game. Plus, the Shrine and Senior Bowls each have five passers committed to play. The guys give a run down on those signal-callers and try to figure out how each of those all-star events will fill their 6th QB slots. And finally, is this year’s Ohio State WR prospect better than the two 1st rounders from last year?

