Arizona Cardinals are ‘resetting’ after interview with Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals are “resetting” after their interview with Sean Payton on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.

“I know that Arizona is doing some resetting,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. “So Arizona will either work to hire Sean Payton or bring in one of those other candidates for a second interview.”

So, what does that mean?

I think it’s safe to say that the Cardinals and Payton are deciding if they want to dance.

The money may not be as much of an obstacle as the compensation to the New Orleans Saints.

Remember, the Saints started big in their demands, stating they wanted one or two first round picks for Sean Payton.

That of course was when Payton was getting looks from the Cardinals as well as the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Since then, the Panthers have hired Frank Reich while the Broncos and Texans have both shifted their focus to DeMeco Ryans.

So, that leaves Payton with the choice to go to the Cardinals or go back to Fox for another year.

For Payton, it’s not a huge deal, but for the Saints they could lose any leverage they have left in negotiations.

A team signing Payton this year is getting two years of buyout, while next year is the final year on his contract.

The Saints may be able to get a day three pick next year, but it won’t be nearly as good as what they could get this year, likely a day two pick.

So now, we wait.

What happens next will determine if the Cardinals are signing Sean Payton or going forward with Brian Flores, Ejiro Evero or Aaron Glenn.