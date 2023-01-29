SB Nation Reacts: Fans don’t want to see a neutral-site Championship Game, and pick who goes to Super Bowl LVII

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The NFC and AFC Championship games are today and thankfully they are not on neutral sites... Yet.

That and a couple more questions were the keys to this week as there was not much to discuss about the Arizona Cardinals as of right now.

First, there was the question if the neutral-site games are a good idea? The overwhelming majority is a no, and the answers are accurate. It negates the regular season as it does not incentivize winning the conference in the regular season, and of course it leaves out the regular fans of the team who would host.

Fans think this one will be close, but a slight majority think that the Philadelphia Eagles are going to win the NFC Championship.

Then a bigger majority think that the Cincinatti Bengals will win the AFC Championship game.

Who are you picking?