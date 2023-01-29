Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals coaching search continues, Kyler Murray rehab starts, Sean Payton spends day with Michael Bidwill and more

Happy Championship Game Sunday one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals coaching search continues, while the news on other topics continues to come out.
We have all of that and more to help you get ready.
Let’s get to it.
Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Defense
Crazy ending in Vegas was inevitable to top the list
After an interview with Sean Payton, an update on the Arizona Cardinals coaching search
Reich, a Cardinals candidate, goes to Panthers as Payton reportedly meets
Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Special Teams
Andy Lee's turn as a passer jumps to the top of the list
An Endorsement Of The Draft Eye Of Dave Sears
Spielman says assistant GM 'as talented of an evaluator' he's known
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray posts a picture of himself and his reconstructed knee after ACL surgery on Instagram
Quarterback takes to Instagram to display his post-op look
PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics Of 2022
The top 100 images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 NFL regular season, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.
Cardinals Cover 2 - Coaching Kyler
Ep. 638 - Week 3 and still no head coach. There have been eight different names reportedly linked to the job. And while many have defensive backgrounds, whomever is hired must have the offense in mind. Namely, Kyler Murray.
Big Red Rage - Titans Voice: Ossenfort Will Build Depth
Ep. 596 - Titans play-by-play voice Mike Keith joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about the recent hiring of Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. Find out why Ossenfort was held in high regard by everyone in Tennessee
How Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching candidates might fit - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN
The Cardinals have reportedly interviewed several coaches for their opening and have gotten permission to talk with former Saints coach Sean Payton.
DC Dan Quinn returning to Cowboys after HC interviews
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will return to the team for the 2023 season after interviewing with three teams for their head coach vacancies.
Larry Fitzgerald: Sean Payton can change conversation of Cardinals
Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald sees former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as the obvious choice for Arizona's vacancy.
Sean Payton still in play for Arizona Cardinals after interview, per report
The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos are reportedly still in play to land Sean Payton as their next head coach.
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray shares photo of surgically-repaired knee
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on Friday gave fans a closer look into his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.
Arizona Cardinals OLB coach Charlie Bullen hired at Illinois
Former Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker coach Charlie Bullen was hired at Illinois on Saturday, the university announced.
Arizona Cardinals' Hopkins sells 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air at Barrett-Jackson
Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins made a pretty penny on Friday, selling a custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible at Barrett-Jackson.
