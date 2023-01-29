Sean Payton, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans and other Cardinals head coaching news

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are still working to get through their new coaching search, but no news as of now.

That means Jess and I continue to speculate on what is going on with the coaching search, while discussing the coaching pool continuing to shrink.

Also, what does the Sean Payton interview mean and how will it work if they need to give up picks?

We have all of that and more in this episode, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Here are the timestamps for the topics of discussion:

(1:00) Sean Payton news

(20:55) Dan Quinn and his second interview

(40:49) DeMeco Ryans and his canceled (postponed?) interview

(51:57) The hiring of assistant GM Dave Sears

(59:43) Ossenfort wasn’t the Cardinals’ first choice?