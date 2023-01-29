2023 NFL Conference Championship staff picks, odds and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

We have two conference championship games today and they are hopefully going to be two great games.

For the Arizona Cardinals fans, who are you rooting for?

The first game is the NFC Championship with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

This is one of the first games in a while the 49ers are not favored, but we will see if that matters, as they have looked like a well oiled machine. The Eagles are -2.5 point favorites and the over/under is 45.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, in the AFC Championship Game, we have a rematch of last year where the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The Chiefs now that Patrick Mahomes is back are slightly favored at -1.5 and the over/under is 48-points.

Enjoy the picks from the staff on TallySight and the games.