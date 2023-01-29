Eagles vs. 49ers: How to watch NFC Championship, game time, streaming, odds and more

Happy NFC Championship Game day one and all.

It has been seven years since the Arizona Cardinals were embarrassed against the Panthers and since then, it has been a slow decline back into being the Arizona Cardinals of old.

Of course, a new dawn may be here... But as a hardened Cardinals fan we take a wait and see approach.

Of course, the 49ers and Eagles are shining examples of getting the right people in the building to change the culture.

Since John Lynch and Kyler Shanahan were hired the 49ers are in their third NFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles promoted Howie Roseman in 2019, and allowed him to fire incumbent Doug Pederson after one down season in 2020 to go get his guy in Nick Siriani.

He has been rewarded with back-to-back playoff appearances and now the top spot in the NFC and the NFC Championship Game.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.