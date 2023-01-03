 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Day of Prayers for Damar Hamlin

By Walter Mitchell
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The world is holding its breath and praying to the high heavens this morning in the hope that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is going to survive and fully recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered following a collision on the field last night in Cincinnati.

Damar Hamlin’s condition is all that matters in the NFL world today.

Praying non-stop for the best possible news from Damar’s medical team today.

