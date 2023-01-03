Day of Prayers for Damar Hamlin

The world is holding its breath and praying to the high heavens this morning in the hope that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is going to survive and fully recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered following a collision on the field last night in Cincinnati.

Damar Hamlin update from the Bills: He suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the hospital for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and remains in critical condition. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s toy drive has now surpassed over $1,000,000 raised in just the past few hours.



This is the POWER of community.



God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble. (Psalm 46:1)



Continue to pray for the miraculous healing of Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/HqzV3a9yfk — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 3, 2023

For real. Ryan Clark has been amazing on-air in covering Damar Hamlin for ESPN. It’s an impossible situation for any broadcaster, let alone a former player. pic.twitter.com/OV04OgUnt9 — Timothy Bella (@TimBella) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s condition is all that matters in the NFL world today.

Praying non-stop for the best possible news from Damar’s medical team today.