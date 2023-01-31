ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition: Super Bowl Championship

Updated Standings (thank you CCF!)
35. Mitch
34. CFWA, Chambana81
33. Iacardsfan, Wilmot515
- What a tight race to the finish!
- Tiebreakers: Predict the score of the game and the closest score breaks the tie..
Point spread:
- PHI (-1.5) over KC
https://www.espn.com/chalk/story/_/id/35540249/super-bowl-2023-philadelphia-eagles-kansas-city-chiefs-early-betting-spread-odds-reactions
My Pick:
- PHI (-1.5) over KC
- Score: PHI 27 KC 20.
Your Pick?
- _______ (_______) _______
- Score: _______________
- 1st Place: Cardinals’ mini helmet (pictured above)
- 2nd Place: Cardinals helmet t-shirt
- 3rd Place: Cardinals’ key chain.
Sent to you from Amazon.
Loading comments...