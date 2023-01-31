Sean Payton to be hired as Denver Broncos new head coach per reports

The Sean Payton dream is officially over.

The Arizona Cardinals were beaten out, depending on how you want to view it, by the Denver Broncos.

According to Adam Schefter the Broncos and New Orleans Saints are finalizing a trade package to allow the Denver Broncos to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach.

This comes after the Arizona Cardinals spent the last weekend working on the same, but were unable to come to terms with the Saints.

That opened the door for the Broncos who had not been in on Payton again until yesterday.

Compensation: Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick for Sean Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

The final cost was a first and second round pick for Payton and third.

The Broncos now have traded both first round picks this year for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton.

The new ownership group wanted to make a splash.

So the question becomes, would you have traded the third overall pick and likely next year’s third for Payton and third round pick in 2024?