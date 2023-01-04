Arizona Cardinals add pair of wide receivers to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals added a pair of wide receivers to their practice squad, maybe in preparation for missing their All Pro wide receiver again, who could have played his last game in Arizona?
Or maybe in preparation for the offseason?
Or maybe it is just end of the season practice squad churning.
From the team:
The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Auden Tate to the practice squad and has released offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad.
Coulter (6-2, 190) has appeared in three games in his career after entering the league with Houston as a fifth-round (171st overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft from Rhode Island. He appeared in one game with the Texans as a rookie and two games with Chicago last season. The 24-year old Coulter was most recently on the Bills practice squad earlier this season after previously spending time on the practice squads of the Bears and Texans.
Tate (6-5, 228) is a four-year NFL veteran who has played in 35 games (12 starts) in his career and has 61 receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the league with Cincinnati as a seventh-round selection (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft from Florida State and spent his first four seasons with the Bengals. The 25-year old Tate was on the Eagles practice squad this season after spending training camp with the Falcons.
Loading comments...