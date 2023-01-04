Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals figuring out final game, J.J. Watt saying goodbye, and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

We are getting ready for the Arizona Cardinals matchup with the San Francisco 49ers which will be an ugly one.

Here is all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals get a look at QB David Blough during a 20-19 loss to Falcons in Atlanta

Field goal on game's final play gives Atlanta a 20-19 victory

Cardinals TE Trey McBride has his best game so far, and other notes after the Cardinals lose to the Falcons in Atlanta

Kingsbury doesn't know starting Cardinals QB yet for finale against 49ers; Hopkins, Conner, Brown might sit

Among players in question against 49ers: Brown, Hopkins, Conner

The Cardinals currently have the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023 with one game left in 2022 season

Currently No. 4, team could pick as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 6

Depth Of Field Photo Essay

Exploring the game against the Falcons through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

You've Got Mail: Thinking Of Damar Hamlin

Topics include free agency, draft status, and Kyler's recovery

Interesting Arizona Cardinals snap counts and PFF grades after Week 17 loss at Falcons

Cornerback Christian Matthew steps up with injuries slicing secondary

Cardinals Cover 2 - New Year Same As Old Year

Ep. 632 - The calendar flip to 2023 did nothing to flip the Cardinals' fortunes. At least not yet anyway. Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi look back at Sunday's 20-19 loss at the Atlanta Falcons. The effort was there, but the result was not.

NFL Week 17 arrivals - The best player fits and fashions

The NFL's fashion runway stayed going strong into the season's penultimate week.

David Blough's performance not enough in Cardinals' loss to Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals inched ever closer to the end of a regular season that has been filled with injuries with a 20-19 loss to the Falcons.

Cardinals RB James Conner exits with shin injury in loss to Falcons

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner left in the second half of the team's Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a shin injury.

Arizona Cardinals' loss to Falcons felt like a victory

Valley sports fans absorbed great trauma in 2022. The hope is that a new year will bring redemption and joy to Arizona.

Cardinals rookie TE Trey McBride rings in 2023 with best game as a pro

Cardinals TE Trey McBride found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career during the team's Week 17 tilt against the Falcons.

Arizona native Brock Purdy helps 49ers get 9th straight win

It was the fifth game in a row Brock Purdy has thrown multiple TD passes, the longest streak in 49ers history since Jeff Garcia in 2001.

Arizona Cardinals to close out season on Sunday afternoon vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals will close out the 2022 regular season on Sunday on the road against the San Francisco 49ers at 2:25 p.m.

Cardinals' Kingsbury: 'Nothing major' regarding James Conner's shin injury

The Arizona Cardinals got some good news in terms of starting running back James Conner's shin injury this week.

Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after heart stopped

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance.

Bickley: Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field in frightening moment

Monday Night Football halted in one of the most nauseating, stunning, sobering viewing experiences in recent memory.

Damar Hamlin's injury sparks millions to give toward his toy drive

Roughly $4.4 million was donated to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's toy drive in the first 17 hours after his injury.