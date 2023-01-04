Kyler Murray’s ACL Reconstruction and Meniscus Repair A Success

From Kyler’s own Twitter account:

ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/1wmj37ZtyK — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 4, 2023

This is excellent news. Quite understandably, Kyler looks very happy and relieved. It’s great to see.

Here was Kliff Kingsbury’s statements regarding the texts he’s shared with Kyler (thanks to Bo Brack for posting this from Kliff’s press conference):

“He’s excited. It can be a reset for him.”



Kliff Kingsbury says Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray can’t wait to begin rehabbing his surgically repaired knee. pic.twitter.com/yJP5fsj5Dd — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) January 4, 2023

Ian Rapoport thinks that the combination of the ACL reconstruction and the meniscus repair may involve a somewhat longer rehab for Kyler.

From NFL Now: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray underwent knee surgery yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YSs720pMcg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

Most pundits and team officials appear to be in agreement that the total rehab will most likely take somewhere in the vicinity of 10-12 months.

There was an indication of this on Wednesday from Kliff Kingsbury, who said that they were sitting out Colt McCoy this week to make sure he’s 100% ready to go next season because of “the team’s quarterback situation.”

Meanwhile, David Blough will get the start versus the 49ers and will continue to try make his case for a 2023 contract, Hollywood Brown, who has been dealing with a wrist injury, is going to play. However, DeAndre Hopkins will be out for Sunday’s game because of what Kingsbury describes as a lingering knee injury.

Best wishes to Kyler Murray as he works his way back to full-strength.