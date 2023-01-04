 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kyler Murray’s ACL Reconstruction and Meniscus Repair A Success

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

From Kyler’s own Twitter account:

This is excellent news. Quite understandably, Kyler looks very happy and relieved. It’s great to see.

Here was Kliff Kingsbury’s statements regarding the texts he’s shared with Kyler:(thanks to Bo Brack for posting this from Kliff’s press conference)

Ian Rapoport thinks that the combination of the ACL reconstruction and the meniscus repair may involve a somewhat longer rehab for Kyler.

Most pundits and team officials appear to be in agreement that the total rehab will most likely take somewhere in the vicinity of 10-12 months.

There was an indication of this today from Kliff Kingsbury who said that they were sitting out Colt McCoy this week to make sure he’s 100% ready to go next season because of “the team’s quarterback situation.”

Meanwhile, David Blough will get the start versus the 49er and will continue to try make his case for a 2023 contract, Hollywood Brown, who has been dealing with a wrist injury. is going to play. However, DeAndre Hopkins will be out for Sunday’s game because of what Kingsbury describes as a lingering knee injury.

Best wishes to Kyler Murray as he works his way back to full-strength.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...