David Blough to start, DeAndre Hopkins to miss final game of season for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple major announcements on Wednesday ahead of their final game of the 2022 NFL season.

First, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that David Blough would start his second consecutive game of the season, ending the Cardinals different starting QB streak at four.

Blough looked much better than Trace McSorley and quite frankly looks much healthier to withstand the likely pounding he will take at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Blough was 24/40 for 222 yards and one touchdown on the day in his lone start. He has as many touchdown passes as McCoy in two less starts on the season.

The bigger announcement is that DeAndre Hopkins is also done for the season, and will finish with an astounding 64 receptions for 717 yards in nine games, which leads the team by 15 yards over Marquise Brown.

The question now is, has Hopkins played his last game in Arizona?

Good luck to Blough and a clean bill of health wished to Hopkins.