Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 18

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

The Arizona Cardinals have a decision to make and we want to know what your thoughts are before they make anything official next week in regards to moves.

So, not only are we asking about your belief in the direction of the franchise, but also if nothing changes, will you prove it with your pocketbook?

If the Arizona Cardinals don’t make any moves, if Kliff Kingsbury is back, are you willing to show your disapproval?

For the Cardinals, there are no questions about winning anymore, we know this game has much more meaning for the San Francisco 49ers, they are playing for the one seed in the NFC, but for the Cardinals, are they playing for Kliff Kingsbury or themselves?