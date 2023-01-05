 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition: Week 18

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

Updated Standings (thank you CCF)

31. ***Mitch

30. CFWA

27. Chambana81

24. ERauch, iacardsfan

23. Wilmot515, JethroBodine, quingo, FNG, BG23

21. CCF

19. PotentialSpam

NFL Week 18 point spreads

  • Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+9.5)
  • Tennessee Titans (+6.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-8)
  • New England Patriots (+7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
  • Minnesota Vikings (-2) vs. Chicago Bears (+2)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+7) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-7)
  • Detroit Lions (+4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-4.5)
  • Houston Texans (+3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3)
  • New York Jets (+3) vs. Miami Dolphins (-3)
  • Carolina Panthers (+4.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-4.5)
  • New York Giants (+13.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5)
  • Cleveland Browns (+2.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)
  • Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Washington Commanders (+5.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-3) vs. Denver Broncos (+3)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+13.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-13.5)

My Picks:

  • PIT (-2.5) over CLE
  • MIN (-2) over CHI
  • DEN (+3) over LAC

Your Picks?

  • _______ (_______) ________
  • _______ (_______) ________
  • _______ (_______) ________
  • _______ (_______) ________ (for those of you who had the BUF/CIN game, you get a 4th pick)

