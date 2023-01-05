ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition: Week 18

Updated Standings (thank you CCF)
31. ***Mitch
30. CFWA
27. Chambana81
24. ERauch, iacardsfan
23. Wilmot515, JethroBodine, quingo, FNG, BG23
21. CCF
19. PotentialSpam
NFL Week 18 point spreads
- Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+9.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+6.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-8)
- New England Patriots (+7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
- Minnesota Vikings (-2) vs. Chicago Bears (+2)
- Baltimore Ravens (+7) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-7)
- Detroit Lions (+4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-4.5)
- Houston Texans (+3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3)
- New York Jets (+3) vs. Miami Dolphins (-3)
- Carolina Panthers (+4.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-4.5)
- New York Giants (+13.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5)
- Cleveland Browns (+2.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)
- Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Washington Commanders (+5.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-3) vs. Denver Broncos (+3)
- Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)
- Arizona Cardinals (+13.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-13.5)
My Picks:
- PIT (-2.5) over CLE
- MIN (-2) over CHI
- DEN (+3) over LAC
