Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals prepare for season finale, J.J. Watt’s retirement and apology, starting David Blough and more

The Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in their final game of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday and we have all the news from around the web to help us get ready.

Kelvin Beachum is named PFWA Good Guy for 2022, and talks about future, Damar Hamlin

Tackle addresses Damar Hamlin situation; Baker named Herberg Team MVP

Kyler Murray has successful ACL surgery as Cardinals start David Blough at QB for the 2022 season finale at San Francisco

McCoy shut down with eye toward 2023

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': J.J. Watt Retires, Apologizes

Blough gets more time in the Hard Knocks spotlight

Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green considers retirement after 2022 season

Wide receiver's role has shrunk in second season with Cardinals

Finding Meaning In The Unthinkable

Hamlin injury and aftermath a reminder of the humans playing this game

Running back James Conner provides intangibles the Cardinals need as they reboot for 2023

Running back has had solid year despite team's struggles

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Tommy Lloyd

Ep. 54 - University of Arizona men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd joins Dave Pasch to talk about the Wildcats' hot start to the season, his time as an assistant at Gonzaga and the key to building a winning culture.

Big Red Rage - Hernandez Talks O-Line, Run Game

Ep. 593 - Cardinals guard Will Hernandez joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about the constant shuffling of the offensive line, the improved numbers in the run game during the past few weeks, QB David Blough's debut in Atlanta

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 8

Ep. 633 - As we've seen throughout the season, and even last season, no one is off limits for J.J. Watt when it comes to good-natured ribbing. His latest "victim" is Zaven Collins. The Watt-Collins relationship was among the episode's highlights.

Cardinals Underground - End of the Season? Bingo

As promised, Dani Sureck created the Paul Calvisi Bingo cards, although we don't have a winner yet. Still, the two – plus Darren Urban – had plenty to chat about going into the season's final game, including the quarterback shuffle, Kyler's recovery

Kingsbury: Murray 'probably' won't be back to open next season

A day after Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had surgery to repair his torn right ACL, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday the quarterback "probably" won't be back for the start of the 2023 season.

Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum honored with 2022 PFWA's Good Guy award

Soon-to-be free agent Kelvin Beachum didn't shy away from tough topics in a trying 2022 season for the Arizona Cardinals.

Bills statement: Damar Hamlin improving, appears 'neurologically intact'

The Buffalo Bills said that doctors have seen major improvement in the health of safety Damar Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest Monday.

Week 18 to dictate if Cardinals can land top 2023 NFL draft prospect

Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter are the non-QB jewels of the 2023 NFL Draft. Week 18 will impact if the Arizona Cardinals can land them.

Cardinals' Vance Joseph 'not worried' about job security, focused on 49ers

While a good majority of those following the Cardinals speculate what lies ahead, Vance Joseph remains locked in on Week 18.