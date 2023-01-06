2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add edge rusher in new ESPN mock draft

It is mock draft season for the Arizona Cardinals and their fans while they await the decision on the fate of the coaching staff and front office after Sunday.

So, Jordan Reid of ESPN dropped a new mock draft on ESPN+ and has the Arizona Cardinals taking a pass rusher early.

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12) Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech Arizona has several important offseason decisions ahead, particularly with general manager Steve Keim not around the team while on a health-related leave of absence. One thing is clear about this roster, though: It lacks young talent on both the offensive (43 sacks allowed, 23rd) and defensive (32 sacks, 27th) lines. With J.J. Watt retiring and Zach Allen set to become a free agent, the Cardinals have to find edge rushers who can start immediately. After cruising to back-to-back seasons with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks, Wilson would be an ideal fit in the Cards’ three-man front, filling the void at end or outside linebacker. A towering presence at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Wilson fits the physical profile the team has drafted early in previous years.

I don’t mind Wilson, think he is an interesting pass rushing edge with decent production over 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2021 and then 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks in only ten games this season.

The draft unfolds in a way that makes it imperative for the Cardinals to have a strong hand with whoever is the GM:

Bryce Young Jalen Carter Will Anderson Jr.

If you are taking Wilson, you better be sure he is the fourth best player in this draft. In this scenario Indianapolis at five, Las Vegas at seven and Carolina at nine all take quarterbacks, so that may be a scenario where you can make a move. I am not a big trade down fan, but two of my five best players in the draft: Bryan Bresee and Peter Skoronski are both available later on, so I would definitely move down there.

In this scenario would you trade four for seven and 70 from the Raiders so they had their pick of the next quarterback?

Bresee goes at six, but you have Skoronski and every skill and cornerback on the board and quite frankly, probably Wilson.

What would you do?