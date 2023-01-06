Week 18 Playoff scenarios for the AFC and NFC and Arizona Cardinals staff picks

Two Saturday games lead off the football weekend as we continue to process the Monday Night Football incident with Damar Hamlin, who is thankfully on the road to recovery.

That will be for other fans to fight about, thank goodness we as Arizona Cardinals fans don’t have to deal with it.

Tomorrow there are two games that have huge importance into the 2023 NFL playoff seedings, and here is what DraftKings Sportsbook has and where the Revenge of the Birds staff is going for tomorrow’s games.

First, the AFC Playoff scenarios that are a bit of a mystery for the top of the AFC via CBS Sports.

Scenario 1: If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or both tie in Week 18, then a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

For the NFC top seed and the seven seed:

Eagles clinch with any of the following:

Win/tie vs. Giants

Cowboys loss/tie at Commanders

49ers loss/tie vs. Cardinals

49ers clinch with any of the following:

Win vs. Cardinals + Eagles loss vs. Giants

Cowboys clinch with any of the following: