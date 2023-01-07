SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans are ready to speak with their wallets if Kliff Kingsbury is back

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Fans are making their feeling known, and quite frankly that is all they can do from a power perspective.

If the Arizona Cardinals retain Kliff Kingsubry as head coach, 71% of respondents will not renew their season tickets for the 2023 season.

Whether or not you and I agree, that is the only way Cardinals fans can let their disdain for the current situation be known.

You have to speak with your wallet, and fans are done with the Kliff Kingsbury experience.

So, if you are a season ticket holder, that is what you would have to do, not renew and hope enough Arizona Cardinals fans follow suit and the Cardinals respond in a positive way.

I think it is intriguing because 8% of fans believe in the direction of the franchise, which is a high since week 12.