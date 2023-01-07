 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals restructure Rodney Hudson’s contract

Hudson could be headed for retirement after the 2022 season

By Andy Kwong
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals and Rodney Hudson have agreed on a restructured contract to reduce his 2023 base salary, according to ESPN’s NFL Insider Field Yates.

Hudson was acquired by the Cardinals via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round draft pick during the 2021 offseason. Soon after that, Arizona extended him to a three-year $30 million deal.

He went on to play 12 games last season with the Cardinals and played a vital role in securing a playoff berth for this franchise for the first time since 2015. Injuries have limited Hudson to four games in 2022 as he was placed on injured reserve in November with a knee injury.

Yates noted that the reduction in Hudson’s base salary could mean he is headed for retirement after the season. He contemplated retirement last summer before rejoining the team during training camp.

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The three-time Pro Bowler and one-time second-team All-Pro has been one of the best centers in the NFL over the last decade. Without a doubt, he has been missed on the Cardinals’ offensive line this season.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...