Cardinals restructure Rodney Hudson’s contract

The Arizona Cardinals and Rodney Hudson have agreed on a restructured contract to reduce his 2023 base salary, according to ESPN’s NFL Insider Field Yates.

Cardinals C Rodney Hudson agreed to reduce his base salary from $8.25M to $2.05M in 2023.



Hudson previously contemplated retirement and agreeing to doing this could be a signal he’s set to retire this offseason.



If so, a helluva run. An awesome, dependable, consistent player. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 7, 2023

Hudson was acquired by the Cardinals via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round draft pick during the 2021 offseason. Soon after that, Arizona extended him to a three-year $30 million deal.

He went on to play 12 games last season with the Cardinals and played a vital role in securing a playoff berth for this franchise for the first time since 2015. Injuries have limited Hudson to four games in 2022 as he was placed on injured reserve in November with a knee injury.

Yates noted that the reduction in Hudson’s base salary could mean he is headed for retirement after the season. He contemplated retirement last summer before rejoining the team during training camp.

The three-time Pro Bowler and one-time second-team All-Pro has been one of the best centers in the NFL over the last decade. Without a doubt, he has been missed on the Cardinals’ offensive line this season.