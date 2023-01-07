NFL Week 18 Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars best bets, props, odds and more

A pair of massive playoff implication games for the NFL on a Saturday before the final slate of Sunday games.

There are some fun plays today that I highly recommend as we head into the final weekend of the NFL regular season.

As always, odds are courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Weekly Special - Record Breaker: P. Mahomes 430+ Pass Yards +650

A longshot, but I like one of these a week and if Mahomes is going to break the record, it can happen against a division rival that is 30th in the NFL in passing yards given up.

The only issue becomes if the Chiefs get out in front and blow out the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jarrett Stidham o250+ passing yards -105

I don’t like the juice on Stidham’s over 237.5 at -125, so if you want a little better odds, take him for an extra 13 yards. If not, take the over 237.5.

Christian Kirk o75 yards receiving +150

Like the Stidham line in the early game, Kirk’s over 59.5 at -160 is terrible juice. Take him over 75 yards at plus money and enjoy the day.

Jaguars/Titans over 40 points -110 and Jaguars Moneyline -265 parlayed to +162

I think the Jaguars and Titans score some points in this game, and the Jaguars take advantage of Josh Dobbs being the quarterback for the Titans.

Good luck today one and all.