Cardinals promote Ty’Son Williams and Eric Banks to active roster

Another week of significant injuries for the Arizona Cardinals.

With running back James Conner ruled out and defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter placed on injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals promoted Ty’Son Williams and Eric Banks from the practice squad to the active roster.

Conner’s 2022 season concludes with 782 rushing yards, 300 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns in 13 games. That marks the second consecutive year of over 1,000 scrimmage yards gained for the six-year veteran since joining the Cardinals in 2021.

The Cardinals’ top four Week 1 running back group at the start of the season which included Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin , and Jonathan Ward will not be suiting up for Arizona in the season finale. Benjamin and Ward were released in the middle of the season.

Next up on the depth chart is rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram followed by Corey Clement and now Ty’Son Williams.

Ledbetter started three of 14 games and finished the season with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. The 25-year-old will be replaced by 24-year-old Eric Banks, who played in three career games and was signed to Arizona’s practice squad in November.

The Cardinals also elevated long snapper Hunter Bradley and safety Josh Thomas from the practice squad after placing Budda Baker, Chris Banjo, and Aaron Brewer on injured reserve. Charles Washington is slated to start at safety next to Jalen Thompson as Thomas serves as the backup. Expect former No. 8 overall pick Isaiah Simmons to have some role in the defensive backfield as well.