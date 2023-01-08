Cardinals vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in their season finale, with David Blough behind center.

More importantly though, it is the finale of J.J. Watt’s career as he heads off into retirement as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

Now, for the game today, can the Arizona Cardinals do anything to keep it close against the dominant 49ers defense?

Here is everything you need to know.