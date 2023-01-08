Bird Droppings: The finale for J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals try to end on a high note, is this the end for Kliff and more

For the Arizona Cardinals it is the final time we have this post on game day this season.

A season to forget for many, but also a career to remember comes to an end today.

We have all the news from around the web to help you get ready for the Arizona Cardinals season finale today.

Enjoy.

Three Big Things: 49ers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt goes through his final NFL practice

Retiring defensive lineman prepared for emotion of last game against 49ers

The End Of A 'Wild' Season, And Friday Before The 49ers

Cardinals Close Season With Test Against NFC West Best 49ers

David Blough to get second start at QB with multiple key players sitting

Watt: 'Everybody's Day Comes At Some Point'

J.J. Watt addressed the media Friday ahead of the Cardinals Week 18 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals Add Running Back Ty'Son Williams To Roster

Four players added to mix before finale in San Francisco

Game Trailer - Week 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Don't mis the Cardinals' final game of the 2022 season, Week 18 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday

J.J. Watt: He Gave Us Everything He Had

A thank you to the retiring J.J. Watt, who is leaving the game after the 2022 season.

Cardinals Cover 2 - The End Is Near

Ep. 634 - The end is near for the season. For J.J. Watt. And maybe for A.J. Green. The finality of Week 18 will come in many forms. Craig Grialou and Dani Sureck discuss the key storylines for Sunday's game at the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers set to welcome back Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell for finale

The 49ers could have their full complement of playmakers for the regular season finale against Arizona with receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell set to return from injuries.

J.J. Watt walks away from Cardinals with a legacy as a mentor - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Watt played just two seasons in Arizona, but coaches hope his impact on the culture and locker room reverberates for years to come.

Replacing a fired Kliff Kingsbury would be a tough sell for Cardinals

Kyler Murray's presence and the unclear status of the Cardinals' GM position will either help or hurt the team if it needs a new head coach.

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury concentrated on ending season on high note

Much like Cardinals DC Vance Joseph, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is focused on ending the season with a win, not his job security.

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt's last practice among final chapters in NFL career

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt's final practice of his NFL career was a special one for all those involved.

Cardinals' Michael Bidwill mulling in-house options for 2023, report says

The Arizona Cardinals' dubious season ends on Sunday, and it is decision time for owner Michael Bidwill on the direction of his 4-12 team.

J.J. Watt shows off surprising gift from fan on social media

Watt received a stuffed badger — a dead, taxidermied badger — from a fan this week.

Arizona Cardinals place S Chris Banjo, DL Jonathan Ledbetter on IR

The Cardinals free up a pair of roster spots before the game on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals don’t view 49ers QB Brock Purdy as backup

"He's playing very well within their system, but he's no longer a backup in my mind. He's playing at a high level as a starter and they can win a lot of games with him."

Arizona Cardinals C Rodney Hudson agrees to reduced salary in 2023

The move suggests he could retire sometime this offseason.