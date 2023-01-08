David Blough, the loss to the Falcons, D-Hop, Cardinals-49ers preview

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers for their season finale, and the finale for J.J. Watt in his illustrious career.

That and more needed to be discussed in this weeks episode of the Rise Up, See Red Podcast.

First though, we discuss another close loss, what happens with DeAndre Hopkins and more.

Here are the approximate timestamps for the topics of the show

(1:00) Intros and David Blough’s play vs. Falcons

(12:45) The good and the bad from the loss to the Falcons

(27:58) DeAndre Hopkins, playing in Week 18 and his future

(37:26) The QB situation for Week 18

(47:51) Cardinals-49ers, the decision about Kliff Kingsbury