Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers first half open thread

It is the final game day of the 2022 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, will it be the final one for Kliff Kingsbury?
Who is excited for the Vance Joseph era!?
Maybe we find out more tonight or tomorrow, but the one thing I will say is the Cardinals have not been any good offensively, but they are playing hard for Kliff, which says something.
Enjoy the game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals (4-12) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
- Start Time: 2:25 p.m. Arizona time on January 8, 2022
- Location: Levi’ Stadium - Santa Clara, CA
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvisi (Sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: FoxNow
- Odds: Cardinals +14 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 39.5
