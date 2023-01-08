Cardinals-49ers and week 18 NFL staff picks

We got two AFC playoff spots locked in with the Kansas City Chiefs locking up the one seed with an easy win over the Las Vegas Raiders. So easy it wasn’t even close with whether or not Patrick Mahomes would break the single season passing record.

Then in the late game we had a battle for the AFC South and we saw that if you build it up, your quarterback can have an off night and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense did just that in their win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags locked in the fourth seed in the AFC and likely locked in a date with the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening round of the playoffs.

Now, we get the rest of the playoff positioning.

In the early games, we start with the Baltimore Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the Cleveland Browns at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Three AFC North teams could make the playoffs.

Meanwhile the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, while the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins.

Which game are you most looking forward to?

