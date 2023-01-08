Albert Breer Had Better Be Wrong About Cardinals’ Coaching Moves

On Saturday, SI journalist Albert Breer offered some harbingers as to the staff moves that Michael Bidwill is apt to make after the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 18 season finale in Santa Clara against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here is what Breer had to say:

Things remain in flux in Arizona. GM Steve Keim remains on a health-related leave and his future with the team is up in the air (I wouldn’t rule out him sticking in some capacity after his leave), and word is that owner Michael Bidwill is strongly considering promoting VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro scouting Adrian Wilson into GM roles in a co-GM type of setup (those two are filling in for Keim on an interim basis now). As for Kingsbury, everything appears to be on the table—a firing, a negotiated exit or a fifth season in the desert. If Kingsbury’s gone, I’d expect [Vance] Joseph to be a lead candidate, if not the lead candidate to replace him.

Upon reading this forecast, Cardinals’ fans flocked to Twitter to express their reactions to this report.

I couldn’t possibly express my reactions to Breer’s prognostication in one terse tweet, although I have a one word reaction to the coaching part:

“Wut?”

Why Steve Keim’s Time is Likely Up

While Albert Breer may be correct that Michael Bidwill could decide to reassign Keim to another role in the organization, it would be difficult to imagine this happening because:

It’s quite possible that Bidwill now has the just cause to fire Steve Keim due and thereby get out of paying the final years on his contract, you know, the same way Bidwill did when he fired OLC Sean Kugler.

If Breer is correct about Bidwill hiring his new GM from within, then it would be wise for Bidwill to prevent Keim from possibly hovering over the new GM or co-GMs. This is akin to Bill Belichick deciding to release Cam Newton after the team decided to start Mac Jones as a rookie. It is a move to minimize any possible tension or distraction.

Why co-GMs might work

When Michael Bidwill decided to make Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson interim co-GMs, this was a clear indication that Bidwill believes both men are deserving of the position. Last year, both Harris and Wilson were interviewed by the New York Giants for their GM opening. Therefore, both Harris and Wilson have already garnered a fair share of respect around the league. Even the Giants didn’t want to chose one for interview over the other.

Harris and Wilson compliment each other very well. Harris has more years of experience running the college scouting program and Wilson, because of his stellar career and induction into the Cardinals’ Ring of Honor has the kind of street cred amongst coaches and players around the NFL to captivate and generate their interest in employment. In a way, with co-GMs in Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson the Cardinals could be getting the best of both worlds.

Plus, if down the road, Quentin Harris or Adrian Wilson would be interesting in going solo as GM for another organization, their co-GM status could permit it, and the Cardinals would be given draft pick compensation should one of them accept another GM job outside the organization.

Commentary: I feel ambivalent about Michael Bidwill hiring a new GM once again from within the organization. On the one hand, I would feel very happy for Q and A-Dub. They have worked hard and deserve the promotion. And I believe they would try very diligent to make whatever upgrades and improvements that needs to be made from the GM’s office.

On the other hand, I have been feeling enamored with the thought of Ryan Clark or Malik Boyd becoming the new GM. Ryan Clark has a special charisma and a captivating way with words. if you saw how he reacted to Damar Hamlin’s situation, Ryan Clark’s messages were so eloquently profound and poignant that they went viral. I just think the world of Ryan Clark’s perspectives on life and on what to takes to win NFL football games. I also think he’s one of the best Xs and Os educators I have ever seen. I think he will absolutely crush an NFL GM job, if and when he gets one. Thus, I’ve been hoping that the Cardinals will beat every other team to him.

Malik Boyd’s experience with the Bills, plus, how he was an award winning scout during the Cardinals’ best stretch of winning (2008 -2017), imo, gives him a leg up on Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson. especially in acknowledging Malik Boyd’s role in helping to build the new culture and championship caliber staff and roster in Buffalo. I believe that Malik Boyd has the qualities of a masterful architect and that he too will thrive as a GM whenever he gets his chance. It was also noteworthy to see Aeneas Williams sing Malik Boyd’s praises, in addition to Quentin Harris’ and Adrian Wilson’s this week when asked about the Cardinals’ GM situation.

Why the Leading Inside Candidate for HC Is Kliff Kingsbury

Albert Breer indicated that following the Cardinals’ game in Palo Alto, all options still appear to be open when it comes to Kliff Kingsbury. His firing is not necessarily the slam dunk that so many fans are thinking it is. In fact, the one person more than anyone else who has been holding together this whole calamitous situation with the team this season is Kliff Kingsbury. He and JJ Watt and Budda Baker and James Conner.

I am going to make a statement that may surprise some of you and possibly even outrage some of you — but — right now, the most valuable asset (other than Budda Baker) in the entire organization is Kliff Kingsbury.

If Kliff Kingsbury is fired or elects to settle with Michael Bidwill in order to move on, his phone is going to be ringing off the hook.

I have been saying this since Kliff was hired and in my mind, after he has successfully shown that his teams play hard every game, that his work ethic is the most prolific in the building, that his teams can win historically well on the road, particularly with winning twice at SEA, LAR and SF, with Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy each running that gamut, that he can get competitive performances from 4 different QBs in a 7 game stretch and that he can handle his duties with exemplary poise, self-discipline and class, then — here is what I have been saying all along — give Kliff ample enough talent on offense, a stable of QBs he likes, and for his first time ever give him a reliable, top 10 defense, he could win along side of the likes of Andy Reid, Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin.

Some fans keep making the mistake of thinking that they have been seeing Kliff’s offense for the past season and a half. I can assure you that what you have been seeing is a conglomeration of plays that were brought to the playbook by Sean Kugler, Steve Heiden, Spencer Whipple and Shawn Jefferson. This was per Steve Keim’s insistence.

I echo and maintain that Steve Keim hiring Kliff Kingsbury was like hiring Pablo Picasso to paint Rembrandts.

If Kliff moves on, he is going to welcome being his own man again and running his own offense again.

Last year I was imploring the fans and the Cardinals’ organization to see whether Kyler Murray could hold u for a whole season in terms of durability and a quality, consistency of play —- just once at least —- before the team pays him top 3 QB.money.

This year, I am imploring the fans and the Cardinals’ organization to give Kliff Kingsbury a chance to take full command of his offense, schematically and personnel-wise (with the help of the new GM or co-GMs), before anyone arrives to the conclusion that he deserves to be fired.

Fans keep saying, “Kliff’s had four years” —- yeah, four years of doing as he was told by Steve Keim.

Steve Keim and Sean Kugler are gone.

How about giving Kliff a decent chance?

Why Vance Joseph Should Not Be a Leading HC Candidate

Unlike Kliff Kingsbury, Vance Joseph has been allowed to be his own man in Arizona.

The results have been a mixed bag.

Vance has a very likable and articulate persona —

Vance has managed to keep the majority of games close —-yet when games are on the line deep into the 4th quarter his defenses exhibit the same old holes and flaws.

Case in Point:

Over the last 7 games the Cardinals have had the lead or have been tied in 5 of the 7 games.

In 4 of those games, the offense has had the lead late in the 4th quarter and the only the game they won was their 31-21 win in LA over the Rams that was a runaway.

Look closely here at the patterns of the Cardinals 3 last minute losses:(thanks to ESPN’s play-by-plays, @ ESPN.com)

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Chargers 24 Cardinals 23

CHARGERS’ GW TOUCHDOWN/2 POINT CONVERSION

7 PLAYS, 38 YARDS, 1:33

1st & 10 at ARI 38

(1:48 - 4th) (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to ARZ 28 for 10 yards (D.Gardeck) [T.Mullen].

1st & 10 at ARI 28

(0:58 - 4th) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ARZ 20 for 8 yards (J.Thompson).

2nd & 2 at ARI 20

(0:25 - 4th) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ARZ 7 for 13 yards (J.Thompson). PENALTY on LAC-Z.Johnson, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at ARZ 20 - No Play.

2nd & 12 at ARI 30

(0:58 - 4th) (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to ARZ 14 for 16 yards (A.Hamilton). ARZ-D.Gardeck was injured during the play.

(0:46 - 4th) Timeout #1 by ARZ at 00:46.

1st & 10 at ARI 14

(0:46 - 4th) (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to ARZ 11 for 3 yards (Z.Collins) [Z.Allen].

2nd & 7 at ARI 11

(0:29 - 4th) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to A.Ekeler.

3rd & 7 at ARI 11

(0:25 - 4th) (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to ARZ 1 for 10 yards (M.Wilson).

(0:18 - 4th) Timeout #3 by LAC at 00:18.

1st & Goal at ARI 1

(0:15 - 4th) Austin Ekeler Pass From Justin Herbert for 1 Yd TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Herbert pass to G.Everett is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bucs 19 Cardinals 16 OT

BUCS’ GW FIELD GOAL

9 PLAYS, 66 YARDS, 4:02

1st & 10 at TB 12

(7:43 - OT) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to TB 16 for 4 yards (B.Niemann, Z.Collins) [J.Watt].

2nd & 6 at TB 16

(7:14 - OT) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans pushed ob at TB 24 for 8 yards (A.Hamilton).

1st & 10 at TB 24

(7:05 - OT) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Brady pass deep left to R.Gage to TB 47 for 23 yards (J.Thompson). ARZ-J.Thompson was injured during the play. TB-R.Gage was injured during the play.

1st & 10 at TB 47

(6:40 - OT) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to ARZ 48 for 5 yards (B.Baker).

2nd & 5 at ARI 48

(6:10 - OT) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans pushed ob at ARZ 32 for 16 yards (J.Thompson).

1st & 10 at ARI 32

(5:45 - OT) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to ARZ 19 for 13 yards (I.Simmons). TB-R.Gage was injured during the play.

1st & 10 at ARI 19

(5:11 - OT) PENALTY on TB-B.Walton, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at ARZ 19 - No Play.

1st & 15 at ARI 24

(5:11 - OT) L.Fournette up the middle to ARZ 20 for 4 yards (B.Baker, C.Banjo).

2nd & 11 at ARI 20

(4:32 - OT) (Shotgun) L.Fournette up the middle to ARZ 22 for -2 yards (Z.Collins, L.Fotu).

3rd & 13 at ARI 22

(3:41 - OT) R.Succop 40 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-J.Camarda.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Falcons 20 Cardinals 19

FALCONS’ GW FIELD GOAL

12 PLAYS, 72 YARDS, 4:57

(4:57 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1st & 10 at ATL 25

(4:57 - 4th) D.Ridder pass short right to C.Patterson to ATL 32 for 7 yards (Z.Collins).

2nd & 3 at ATL 32

(4:18 - 4th) (No Huddle) C.Patterson right tackle to ARZ 46 for 22 yards (J.Thompson).

1st & 10 at ARI 46

(3:54 - 4th) (No Huddle) PENALTY on ARZ-J.Watt, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at ARZ 46 - No Play.

1st & 5 at ARI 41

(3:53 - 4th) (No Huddle) T.Allgeier right tackle to ARZ 40 for 1 yard (I.Simmons).

2nd & 4 at ARI 40

(3:19 - 4th) (No Huddle, Shotgun) D.Ridder pass short middle to D.London to ARZ 30 for 10 yards (J.Whittaker).

1st & 10 at ARI 30

(2:26 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to ARZ 27 for 3 yards (J.Thompson).

(2:28 - 4th) Timeout #1 by ARZ at 02:28.

2nd & 7 at ARI 27

(2:28 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end to ARZ 27 for no gain (M.Sanders).

(2:00 - 4th) Two-Minute Warning

3rd & 7 at ARI 27

(1:53 - 4th) (Shotgun) D.Ridder pass short left to M.Pruitt to ARZ 13 for 14 yards (C.Banjo; J.Whittaker).

(1:53 - 4th) Timeout #2 by ARZ at 01:53.

1st & 10 at ARI 13

(1:48 - 4th) (Shotgun) T.Allgeier right tackle to ARZ 9 for 4 yards (Z.Collins).

(1:49 - 4th) Timeout #3 by ARZ at 01:49.

2nd & 6 at ARI 9

(1:49 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end to ARZ 5 for 4 yards (L.Fotu).

(1:03 - 4th) Timeout #2 by ATL at 01:03.

3rd & 2 at ARI 5

(1:03 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end to ARZ 2 for 3 yards (I.Simmons).

1st & Goal at ARI 2

(0:20 - 4th) D.Ridder kneels to ARZ 3 for -1 yards.

(0:02 - 4th) Timeout #3 by ATL at 00:02.

2nd & Goal at ARI 3

(0:00 - 4th) Y.Koo 21 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-L.McCullough, Holder-B.Pinion.

Patterns:

Lack of contain on runs, bootlegs and screens

Defense getting hammered on the perimeter

RBs taking control of game

RBs not covered (not even in the red zone)

Soft zones leading to easy completions

3rd down conversions and 2 point conversions

No sacks —- QB largely untouched

Key point: Vance Joseph has allowed opposing offenses to run the same late 4th quarter game winning scripts —- without any perceivable adjustments fro game to game, week to week.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

In the other 3 losses:

Opponent’s 1st possession of 2nd Half:

49ers 17 Cardinals 10

TOUCHDOWN

8 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 4:26

(15:00 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1st & 10 at SF 25

(15:00 - 3rd) (Shotgun) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 30 for 5 yards (M.Sanders; B.Niemann).

2nd & 5 at SF 30

(14:23 - 3rd) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 34 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).

3rd & 1 at SF 34

(13:54 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo up the middle to SF 37 for 3 yards (Z.Allen, B.Baker).

1st & 10 at SF 37

(13:17 - 3rd) E.Mitchell up the middle to SF 41 for 4 yards (L.Fotu, B.Baker).

2nd & 6 at SF 41

(12:34 - 3rd) E.Mitchell right tackle to SF 48 for 7 yards (J.Thompson, J.Ledbetter).

1st & 10 at SF 48

(11:58 - 3rd) E.Mitchell up the middle to ARZ 43 for 9 yards (Z.Collins).

2nd & 1 at ARI 43

(11:22 - 3rd) K.Juszczyk up the middle to ARZ 39 for 4 yards (M.Golden).

1st & 10 at ARI 39

(10:34 - 3rd) Deebo Samuel 39 Yd Rush R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Cardinals 13 Patriots 10

PATRIOTS FIELD GOAL

8 PLAYS, 71 YARDS, 4:45

(15:00 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1st & 10 at NE 25

(15:00 - 3rd) (Shotgun) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to NE 40 for 15 yards (J.Thompson; B.Niemann).

1st & 10 at NE 40

(14:22 - 3rd) (Shotgun) K.Harris right end to NE 38 for -2 yards (J.Watt).

(13:43 - 3rd) Timeout #1 by NE at 13:43.

2nd & 12 at NE 38

(13:43 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to P.Strong to ARZ 46 for 16 yards (A.Hamilton).

1st & 10 at ARI 46

(12:57 - 3rd) (Shotgun) M.Jones pass short left to Ma.Jones to ARZ 49 for -3 yards (I.Simmons, Z.Allen). PENALTY on NE-M.Onwenu, Illegal Block Above the Waist, 10 yards, enforced at ARZ 46 - No Play.

1st & 20 at NE 44

(12:29 - 3rd) (Shotgun) P.Strong left end to ARZ 12 for 44 yards (A.Hamilton; T.Mullen).

1st & 10 at ARI 12

(11:41 - 3rd) P.Strong up the middle to ARZ 12 for no gain (J.Ledbetter, B.Baker).

2nd & 10 at ARI 12

(11:02 - 3rd) (Shotgun) M.Jones pass incomplete short right.

3rd & 10 at ARI 12

(10:54 - 3rd) (Shotgun) M.Jones pass short left to T.Thornton ran ob at ARZ 4 for 8 yards.

4th & 2 at ARI 4

(10:15 - 3rd) N.Folk 23 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-M.Palardy)

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Cardinals 6 Broncos 6

BRONCOS TOUCHDOWN

7 PLAYS, 80 YARDS, 2:57

(8:55 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 64 yards from ARZ 35 to DEN 1. M.Washington to DEN 20 for 19 yards (D.Gardeck).

1st & 10 at DEN 20

(8:50 - 3rd) (Shotgun) L.Murray right end to ARZ 45 for 35 yards (J.Thompson, J.Whittaker). ARZ-T.Vallejo was injured during the play. DEN-T.Compton was injured during the play.

1st & 10 at ARI 45

(8:26 - 3rd) (Shotgun) B.Rypien pass short right to J.Jeudy to ARZ 39 for 6 yards (C.Matthew). ARZ-C.Matthew was injured during the play.

2nd & 4 at ARI 39

(8:05 - 3rd) (Shotgun) L.Murray up the middle to ARZ 34 for 5 yards (J.Ledbetter).

1st & 10 at ARI 34

(8:05 - 3rd) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Rypien pass short middle to E.Tomlinson to ARZ 27 for 7 yards (I.Simmons, T.Vallejo).

2nd & 3 at ARI 27

(7:24 - 3rd) (Shotgun) L.Murray up the middle to ARZ 21 for 6 yards (T.Vallejo, N.Hairston).

1st & 10 at ARI 21

(6:48 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson to ARZ 3 for 18 yards (T.Vallejo; J.Thompson).

1st & Goal at ARI 3

(5:58 - 3rd) Marlon Mack 3 Yd Rush B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-C.Waitman.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Note: thanks to ESPN for their excellent play-by-plays

https://www.espn.com/nfl/playbyplay/_/gameId/401437912

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Patterns Coming Out of Halftime in Close Games:

Giving up big chunk yard plays on simple running plays and WR screens

Troubles covering slot WRs and TEs

Playing soft zones versus 2nd/3rd and longs for easy pitch and catch conversions.

Vance’s Handling of Young Talent



If the opponents’ offenses’ first possession success of the 2nd half and the redundancy of giving up late 4th quarter game winning drives isn’t somehow convincing enough, how about Vance’s handling of his own young talent?

Isaiah Simmons was a #6 pick —- how confident would you feel about Vance handling OLB Will Anderson (Alabama) or DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)? Is it a given that they would even start as rookies?

Finally, how are you going to feel if Vance names Billy Davis as the DC?

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Conclusion:

Unless the Cardinals can magically pull Sean Payton out of their hat as the new HC, if the team is going to stick with an offensive minded HC, then Kliff Kingsbury is as strong a candidate as there is, provided the team finally lets him run his offense on all cylinders. I would stack Kliff up against Steve Steichen (PHI), Eric Bienemy (KC), Mike Kafka (NYG) and Ken Dorsey (BUF) any day of the week.

If the Cardinals are going to fire Kliff Kingsbury and hire a defensive minded head coach, can anyone make a legit case that Vance Joseph is a stronger candidate than Brian Flores (PIT), DeMeco Ryans (SF), Dan Quinn (DAL), Lou Anarumo (CIN),Raheem Morris (LAR), Leslie Frazier BUF) or Jerod Mayo (NE)?