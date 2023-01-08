Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers second half open thread

I’m not going to lie, I was not expecting to see the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense look… normal against the likes of Jarrett Stidham and David Blough in back to back weeks, but through one half they have.

If this is it for Kliff Kingsbury he’s putting out a hell of a tape because he’s been varied, multiple and dynamic in his play calling without Kyler Murray, James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins.

We are also seeing the maturation of Trey McBride which is really cool.

Things opened up with a bad trick play that somehow worked for a 73-yard A.J. Green touchdown which may be his last if he decides to retire.

Meanwhile, J.J. Watt continues to turn back the clock with another great first half performance with a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in the first half.

Oh, and the Arizona Cardinals trail the San Francisco 49ers at the half.

Let’s go Cardinals.