Arizona Cardinals fall to 49ers in J.J. Watt’s final NFL game

It is finished.

That’s about all that was left for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL season after their 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Getting to see a vintage J.J. Watt performance, finishing with three tackles for loss and two sacks in his final NFL game.

We saw the chickens come home to roost again, as another Arizona Cardinals quarterback had to leave with an injury due to their inept offensive line play. Something that has been long ignored with valuable draft picks, instead the Cardinals have opted for old, injured and expensive veterans.

We saw the player who was supposed to be a tight end stopper, someone drafted in the top 10, get beat like a drum all game.

The lack of talent and in the end the lack of effort was disappointing to end this one.

Another embarrassing second half on defense and all the money spent on offense is on the sideline in street clothes.

But have no fear, in house changes could be coming!

This was a fitting end to a terrible season.

Thank you to J.J. Watt for showing us what effort looks like, hopefully it can inspire someone on this roster or someone who may be added to this roster.