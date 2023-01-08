Arizona Cardinals will have the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals will pick third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This will be the fifth time in the Arizona Cardinals history they will pick third overall.

The previous four times have yielded:

Garrison Hearst in 1993

Simeon Rice in 1996

Andre Wadsworth in 1998

Larry Fitzgerald in 2004

While Hearst did not have success in Arizona, three of the four picks were undoubtedly very good to great in their careers with Wadsworth just being an injury prone player.

The NFL Draft is locked in like this so far:

8-11 will be broken later but the teams with those picks: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans.

12. Cleveland Browns

13. New York Jets

The Arizona Cardinals will likely have a great shot to nab one of Will Anderson Jr. Or Jalen Carter if you buy them as the top two prospects.

Hopefully something good comes out of it.