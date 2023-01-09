Arizona Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with Kliff Kingsbury, per Adam Schefter.

Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.



The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Kliff is the third winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals history (since the move to Arizona) behind Bruce Arians (49 wins) and Ken Whisenhunt (45) with 28 wins. Yes, this franchises third winningest coach in Arizona is only 28 wins in four seasons.

Kingsbury is sixth in the franchises history for most wins in his career, while coaching only 66 games. Kingsbury is also one of only seven coaches in Arizona Cardinals franchise history to make the playoffs.

So, his seven wins a season average and making the playoffs makes him one of the most successful coaches in franchise history. Which tells you more about the franchise than it does Kliff.

Kliff will have plenty of opportunities and Michael Bidwill will be begging him to take one so he doesn’t have to pay out the entirety of his contract, but maybe Kliff takes some time off.

Anyway, good luck to Kliff in whatever he does next.