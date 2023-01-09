Vance Joseph among candidates for Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy

The Arizona Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury and allowed Steve Keim to step down and it sounds like he will not be back with the organization at all per Kyle Odegard.

However, much may not be changing in Arizona per Ian Rapoport, as Vance Joseph is a candidate to replace Kliff Kingsbury:

Expect #AZCardinals DC Vance Joseph to get a long look for HC in Arizona, source said. He's very respected in the building. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Not sure how anyone would feel about this, but the Cardinals defense has regressed the last three seasons and was the second worst scoring defense in the NFL in 2022.

However, the Cardinals are known for making prudent and smart decisions in their coaching decisions so you have to give them the benefit of the doubt if they do move on from Kliff and retain Vance.

If Vance is the man, we will hope that having the third pick will allow them to add a quality defensive player, we know Vance hasn’t had much to work with as he only had two first round linebackers who haven’t lived up to expectations in his defense.

Anyway, once a decision is made we will figure out what to make of this situation as a whole.