Cardinals vs. 49ers: How to watch, start time, TV channel, online stream, odds and more

We are back baby.

The Arizona Cardinals won their first game of the season in an surprising upset of the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, they get the best team in the division and maybe the best team in the NFC, and potentially the best team in the NFL, as they travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

It is a new test, but should be a fun look at how far away the Arizona Cardinals are.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 4: Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m. AT

Location: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) Mark Sanchez (analyst) Laura Okmin (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +14 per DraftKings Sportsbook