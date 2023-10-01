Cardinals-49ers week 4 preview, matchup review and picks

Happy game day one and all.

We are heading into a big one, as the Arizona Cardinals take on the undefeated and heavily favored San Francisco 49ers.

And even after a big win over the Dallas Cowboys, no one is expecting much from them in their matchup with the 49ers.

Jess and I talk about the 49ers and why they are so good, are there any matchups that the Cardinals can exploit and what bets to make in the game.

It is an excellent look and preview of the 49ers game.

Topics and times:

(1:00) What the 49ers offer as opponents

(22:59) Matchups to watch, keys to success for Arizona

(41:01) Picks, predictions and prop bets to cash in on