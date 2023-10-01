Revenge of the Birds staff picks, predictions and best bets for week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

It is another great football Sunday and we have a bevy of good games before the Arizona Cardinals kickoff this afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals are big time underdogs to the 49ers as they are 14-point underdogs in the Bay Area.

So, will they be able to cover?

Plus, another morning slate of games with some good games and a Zipps trip.

here are the games to watch and of course you can check out all the odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Houston Texans, 10:00 a.m. CBS

We are always on Texans watch, and they have a chance to really dash a lot of Arizona Cardinals fans hope with a win today.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles -9, 10:00 a.m. Fox

The Eagles are massive favorites against a team that is 2-1. This will be interesting to watch if the Eagles can continue to dominate.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (-1), 10:00 a.m. CBS

A huge rivalry and a big game in the AFC North.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-2.5), 10:00 a.m. CBS

The big one of the morning slates. The Dolphins have looked great and are coming off a record-setting performance. Now, they get to go to Buffalo to see if they are ready to compete or if they are flash and no substance.

Check out the staff picks from TallySight.