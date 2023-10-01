 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals-49ers first half open thread

Talk about the Arizona Cardinals game against the San Francisco 49ers with your friends.

By Seth Cox
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It is time.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers today and it is not expected to be close.

Which begs the question, what are your expectations for this game?

Is a cover by the Arizona Cardinals a win?

Do they have to keep it close, or is just being competitive enough for fans?

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 4: Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
Time: 1:25 p.m. AT
Location: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA
National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming
TV announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) Mark Sanchez (analyst) Laura Okmin (sideline)
Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM
Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)
Betting line: Cardinals +14 per DraftKings Sportsbook

