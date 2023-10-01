Cardinals-49ers second half open thread

We knew this would be a tough one for the Arizona Cardinals, and through the first half it is the first time they have looked overwhelmed in the Jonathan Gannon era.

Then, a good two-minute drive to end things for the Arizona Cardinals allowed them to cut the lead to 21-10 San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals defense is mostly hopeless against the juggernaut Niners offense, but the offense has found a way to score the last two drives of the half.

Those 10 points could be the difference in a blowout or just a big loss for the Arizona Cardinals.

Hey, maybe there is a little magic left and the defense can find their legs in the second half.

James Conner has looked good running the ball and the Arizona Cardinals receivers can win against the Niners cornerbacks.

However the Niners front is giving the Cardinals offensive line fits.

Let’s hope they are able to get some stops on defense and the offense can make a couple plays and give this team a shot.