Arizona Cardinals show some fight in loss to San Francisco 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals made the San Francisco 49ers work in the second half, but they were in the end overwhelmed by the superior Niners team.

The defense just couldn’t get off the field consistently and the abilities of Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk was too much for the Cardinals defense to keep up with.

The Arizona Cardinals lost 35-16.

There were flashes.

Michael Wilson had his first career touchdown, then doubled his career total with his eight yard catch that closed the gap to 21-16 in the third quarter.

The Cardinals couldn’t keep up.

The Niners scored on their next two drives to put the game out of reach for the Cardinals.

Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins and Kei’Trel Clark flashed at times for the defense, but there is still much more work needed to be done on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals offense looked good at times with James Conner, Marquise Brown, and Michael Wilson all playing well.

Josh Dobbs continues to give the Cardinals a shot, but he can’t win them a game, which is what he is as a quarterback but as a backup that is all you can ask someone.

There are pieces to be excited about for the Cardinals.

The coaching has to make you excited as well.