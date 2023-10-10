 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB Week 6 Pick 3 vs Spread Competition

By Walter Mitchell
Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Updated Standings:

11 Rawdy, nkaiser8, iacardsfan

10 Wilmot515, Riggodrill

9 Blackram928, CCF

8 ***Mitch, Dobbaliciais, CFWA, ERauch, Red Run

7 Chambana81, JethroBodine, RyanMac7

NFL Week 6 point spreads:

  • Broncos (+10.5) at Chiefs (-10.5)
  • Ravens (-3.5) at Titans (+3.5)
  • Commanders (+2.5) at Falcons (-2.5)
  • Vikings (-3) at Bears (+3)
  • Seahawks (+2.5) at Bengals (-2.5)
  • 49ers (-4.5) at Browns (+4.5)
  • Saints (-2.5) at Texans (+2.5)
  • Colts (+4.5) at Jaguars (-4.5)
  • Panthers (+14) at Dolphins (-14)
  • Patriots (+2.5) at Raiders (-2.5)
  • Lions (-3) at Buccaneers (+3)
  • Cardinals (+6) at Rams (-6)
  • Eagles (-6) at Jets (+6)
  • Giants (+14.5) at Bills (-14.5)
  • Cowboys (-2) at Chargers (+2)

My Picks:

  • JAC (-4.5) over IND
  • DET (-3) over TB
  • LAR (-6) over ARZ

Your Picks?

