ROTB Week 6 Pick 3 vs Spread Competition

Updated Standings:
11 Rawdy, nkaiser8, iacardsfan
10 Wilmot515, Riggodrill
9 Blackram928, CCF
8 ***Mitch, Dobbaliciais, CFWA, ERauch, Red Run
7 Chambana81, JethroBodine, RyanMac7
NFL Week 6 point spreads:
- Broncos (+10.5) at Chiefs (-10.5)
- Ravens (-3.5) at Titans (+3.5)
- Commanders (+2.5) at Falcons (-2.5)
- Vikings (-3) at Bears (+3)
- Seahawks (+2.5) at Bengals (-2.5)
- 49ers (-4.5) at Browns (+4.5)
- Saints (-2.5) at Texans (+2.5)
- Colts (+4.5) at Jaguars (-4.5)
- Panthers (+14) at Dolphins (-14)
- Patriots (+2.5) at Raiders (-2.5)
- Lions (-3) at Buccaneers (+3)
- Cardinals (+6) at Rams (-6)
- Eagles (-6) at Jets (+6)
- Giants (+14.5) at Bills (-14.5)
- Cowboys (-2) at Chargers (+2)
My Picks:
- JAC (-4.5) over IND
- DET (-3) over TB
- LAR (-6) over ARZ
Your Picks?
Loading comments...