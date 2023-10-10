James Conner could be placed on injured reserve, per report

The bad weekend has now extended into the week and the Arizona Cardinals matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and maybe beyond.

James Conner left the Cardinals loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent knee injury, and now it sounds like he could be missing for a while, including possibly going onto injured reserve.

From Adam Schefter:

Cardinals’ RB James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Bengals and he now is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2023

This is a worst case scenario for Conner and the Cardinals.

He had been one of the better running backs in the NFL this season and the Cardinals had been leaning on him heavily.

Now, the team will lean on Emari Demercado, newly signed Tony Jones Jr. and maybe Keoantay Ingram if he ever can get back from injury.

This is a huge blow to the Cardinals after what had been an okay start to the 2023 NFL season.

We saw how much the offense suffers without Conner available.

Let’s hope it is not too serious for Conner and he can recover quickly.