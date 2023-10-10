Arizona Cardinals place running back James Conner on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals are having a tough year.

James Conner was injured during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals and things went downhill quickly after.

Now, the team has announced that they are placing James Conner on injured reserve.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has placed running back James Conner on injured reserve. In addition, the team has re-signed cornerback Quavian White to the practice squad and has released linebacker Davion Taylor from the practice squad. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

Conner has 68 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns and eight catches for 30 yards.

This is a big loss for the Cardinals, let’s hope it is only the four weeks and he is able to get back to helping out quickly to finish strong for the Arizona Cardinals.

Get well soon, James.