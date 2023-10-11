Cardinals Reacts Week 6: Who carries the load at running back for the Arizona Cardinals?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Arizona Cardinals are now not healthy after not being very good going into the season.

That is less than optimal for a team who came into the 2023 NFL season at a talent deficit and now they have lost their starting running back, two starting defensive linemen, and their best player on defense.

Oh, and they started the season without Kyler Murray.

So, now they enter a stretch of four really tough games without their top two offensive weapons in Murray and the newly placed on injured reserve James Conner.

So, there are two questions this week.

The standard, do you still believe in the direction of this team, and now who takes the work over from Conner?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/YRZMMI/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.