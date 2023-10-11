Time for Cardinals to feature and invest 100% in their impressive rookie class

After 5 games, one could make the argument that the Arizona Cardinals’ rookies have been the brightest reasons for an optimistic future.

In this Cardinals’ fan’s opinion, Jonathan Gannon and his staff should make a concerted effort not only to play the rookies as much as possible, but to play and feature them where they belong in terms of the longer picture.

I don’t know about you, but one of the most troubling outcomes about the Cardinals’ 34-20 home loss to the Bengals, was comprehending why in the world rookie CB Kei’Trel Clark was not in the starting lineup and how inconceivable it was that rookie WR Michael Wilson was not thrown one pass his way until the last 3 minutes of the game when, by then, the outcome of the game was certain..

If anyone needs further proof as to why both Clark and Wilson should have been featured in the Week 5 game instead of shunned by the coaches, all one has to do is look back on the Week 4 game that the Cardinals played at Santa Clara versus the 49ers.

Top 3 PFF Grades vs 49ers on Defense:

70.0 —- CB Kei’Trel Clark

66.3 —- DI Dante Stills

64.5 —- DI Roy Lopez

Top 3 PFF Grades vs 49ers on Offense:

77.3 —- WR Michael Wilson

77.0 —- WR Marquise Brown

69.8 —- G Will Hernandez

This just in —- if Clark and Wilson can play this well against the 49ers, they can play well versus any team in the NFL, let.

Why, when and where every Cardinals’ rookie on the current roster should play:

R1 —- T Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio St. if the long-term plan is for PJJ to be the starting left tackle, then move him to LT now. The likelihood of D.J. Humphries playing with the Cardinals in 2024 is slim to none. Besides, D.J. has been struggling this season at LT, as many of us predicted he would. His PFF grade after 5 games is a career low of 58.4. The coaches have two solid RT options in Kelvin Beachum and Jackson Barton.

R2 —- ED B.J. Ojulari, LSU. In 5 games, BJO, has played a mere 67 snaps, which is less than 14 snaps a game. The plan right now should be to have Dennis Gardeck and BJO share the snaps as the speed rusher OLB. That would more than double his current snaps per game.

R3 —- CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse. GW is now practicing and could play as early as this week. If you ask me, I would start Willams at LCB where he thrived in college and start Kei'Trel Clark at RCB. Imagine how exciting to would be knowing that coming into next season GW and KTC are the starting CB tandem. It could save the team from having possibly to reach early in the 2024 NFL Draft for a CB. The Cardinals also have a talented rookie at CB in Sterling Thomas V, whom they claimed from the Lions. As for slot CB right now, Jalen Thompson has been playing his best football there and the Cardinals have a potentioa diamond in the rough in Qwuantrezz Knight, whom they claimed off the 49er's' PS, much to the dismay of 49ers' fans and pundits.

R3 —- WR Michael Wilson, Stanford. Because of Wilson's special ability to track and catch the football, he's, in that sense, much like Fitz. The QB's can throw the back shoulder pass to Wilson on a regular basis, as well as short, intermediate a deep crossing routes and occasional 9 routes and stop-and-go patterns. There is no excuse not to target Wilson as much as any WR on the team. It would also be wise for the Cardinals to start playing Wilson's teammates at Stanford, Elijah Higgins, whom the team claimed from the Dolphins. There is no sense throwing to Zach Pascal or Geoff Swaim instead of the younger, more talented and physically gifted Higgins.

R4 —- C/G Jon Gaines II, UCLA. It will be interesting to see what the coaches' plan is for JGII moving forward. If they want Fro to remain at center, then shouldn't JGII slide over the the LG spot?

R5 —- QB Clayton Tune, Houston. With Josh Dobbs starting right now and Kyler Murray now, according to JG, very close to coming off the PUP list, if the coaches have the chance later in the season to give Clayton Tune some snaps, they should do so, because it would be a good thing to know whether Clayton Tune, at the very least, could be the team's QB2 for the next 3 years. And, if and when they do give CT some snaps, trot him out there with Greg Dortch in the slot, the almost never-used WR whom CT developed an excellent rapport with in the preseason.

R5 —- LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn. To OP's credit, he has been one of the team's best STs players the first 5 games, currently holding the 3rd best STs grade (76.6) behind Greg Dortch (90.0) and Zach Pascal (80.5). The Cardinals have gotten above average WILB play from only Krys Barnes (79.3), but he's been nursing a hand injury. If Barnes can't play, it would make perfect sense to start OP at WILB and let him learn and grow on the job. The dude is quite possibly the fastest ILB in the NFL. His range is extraordinary and he has the athleticism to be an asset in pass coverage. Taking on blockers, shedding and running downhill to the football are the areas that OP needs to improve, yet he has the quickness to elude blocks and get to the football in a flash.

R6 —- CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville . As suggested when talking about GW above, make KTC the starting RCB and let them run the table.

. As suggested when talking about GW above, make KTC the starting RCB and let them run the table. R6 —- DT Dante Stills, West Virginia . What a boost he has given the defense with his disruptive, quick-twitch, upfield style of play. Makes one wonder why the coaches were so slow in giving him more of a prominent role, as DStill is the most impressive interior pass rusher on the team.

. What a boost he has given the defense with his disruptive, quick-twitch, upfield style of play. Makes one wonder why the coaches were so slow in giving him more of a prominent role, as DStill is the most impressive interior pass rusher on the team. CFA —- RB Emari Demercado , TCU. The amazing thing about Emari was how he showed the calm of a seasoned veteran after James Conner was injured. 10 carries for 45 yards, his 1st NFL TD, while taking the romance out of the A gap blitz by stonewalling the ILBs in their tracks, smack dab in the middle of the hole.

, The amazing thing about Emari was how he showed the calm of a seasoned veteran after James Conner was injured. 10 carries for 45 yards, his 1st NFL TD, while taking the romance out of the A gap blitz by stonewalling the ILBs in their tracks, smack dab in the middle of the hole. PS Rookies —- TE Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest; CB, Divaad Wilson, Central Florida; and CB Quavian White, Georgia St .

. Later in the season, if and when Clayton Tune gets some snaps, it might be good to activate Blake Whiteheart for a couple games to see if they could pick up handsomely where they left off in preseason.

Divaad Wilson is a solid 6-0, 185 combo CB/SS who relishes contact:

Quavian White is a pesky,” White on Rice” slot CB. This game tape of White’s versus QB Spencer Rattler of South Carolina is the reason why this young man from a small school garnered a good deal of interest from NFL scouts.

ROTB Consensus Poll:

