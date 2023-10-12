We prepare you for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Everything you need to know for Week 6

We are into week six of the 2023 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals and things have shifted.

No one is surprised to see the Cardinals sitting at 1-4 heading into their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

What everyone is disappointed in, is the fact that they are so banged up already at a number of positions.

This week they lost James Conner, who joins Budda Baker and Kyler Murray as the best player on that side of the ball to now miss time.

So, can the Arizona Cardinals keep up with the Rams who have been up and down, and are showing some impressive things with their receiving corps?

Can Garrett Williams make his NFL debut and help out against Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp?

Which Matthew Stafford will show up?

Can the Arizona Cardinals slow down Aaron Donald?

These are the questions that we need to answer this week as head into the Rams game and get ready for Sunday.

Let’s go and enjoy one and all.